BUCKET LIST: 2021 Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure, Northern NSW

With COVID-19 playing havoc on the motorsport world and international travel bans in place for Australia, you might be forgiven for contemplating a future escape.

Speedcafe.com has worked to develop a list of dream places, events and experiences for fans of motorsport and motoring for you to tick off your Bucket List once we return to some sort of normal.

Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure, Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour, March 21-26, 2021

If COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have driven you mad, you have a 4WD, and are looking for an ‘escape’, then Variety’s New South Wales ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure from March 21-26 next year should be on your bucket list.

The event is a six-day, turn-key adventure taking 4WD vehicles off the bitumen and onto bush tracks, sand dunes, fire trails, and country dirt roads.

The ‘Breakwater to Beach’ starts in Forster-Tuncurry, about 3.5 hours north of Sydney Airport and will travel to the overnight stops of Old Bar, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Nambucca Heads before finishing in Coffs Harbour some 1111 kilometres later.

The Variety folk are keen to emphasise the “good tracks, fabulous scenery, exceptional food, wine and of course, as with all Variety events, fun and entertainment – all while raising funds for kids in need”.

This event should not be confused with the traditional NSW Variety Bash which runs next year from May 16-22 and starts and ends in Newcastle via Inverell, Moree, Lightning Ridge, Gunnedah, Armidale and the Hunter Valley.

Unlike the Variety Bash, the vehicles in the 4WD Adventure do not have to be of a certain age, as long as they are approved and registered 4WD vehicles.

Next year’s event is available to just 40 entries and first in with their minimum $500 (which is non-refundable) tax-deductible donation along with their Team Captain’s entry form will get the spots.

Following the first 40 entries, there will be a ‘reserves list’ in case positions do become available.

The 2021 Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure will cost a minimum of $6580 (incl GST) which gets a vehicle and two people on the event.

This amount is made up of a donation to Variety of an initial $500 which is a non-refundable, tax-deductible donation which secures your entry.

Then a further donation of $2500 brings the minimum, fully tax-deductible donation to $3000. This minimum, combined amount must be paid prior to the start.

There is a provision fee of $3580 (incl GST), which is your personal cost for two people which does not count towards your fundraising total or come from your fundraising money.

It is non tax-deductible and covers all accommodation, official meals, entertainment, merchandise, and ‘Happy Hour’ gatherings.

This pricing is based on twin share accommodation. Single room rate is $2127 for the provisions fee plus $1500 tax-deductible donation totals $3627.

There is no discount for ‘doubling up’ in cars, so if there are four people in a car then it is $13,160.

Donations can be raised via sponsorship or fundraising. Variety obviously encourages participants to raise much more than the minimum and there are trophies for the Highest Fundraising Vehicle of the Adventure plus other awards.

The original Variety Bash was held in 1985, when entrepreneur and adventurer Dick Smith took a group of intrepid motorists from Bourke, NSW to Burketown, Queensland in old cars, raising $250,000 for charity on the journey.

Since then there have been hundreds of events which have raised well over $A230 million.

Last year Variety touched the lives of more than 85,000 children in Australia with the supply of mobility equipment and wheelchairs, communication devices and education aides, medical items and services and therapy services, including occupational therapy and music therapy.

CLICK HERE for gallery

Bucket List Extra

Variety Club was established by chance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1928. A group of men from show business were together for their weekly meeting at the Sheridan Square Film Theatre when a child was abandoned at the venue’s first doorstep.

Despite an extensive search, the mother is never found. The men informally adopt the baby and name her Catherine Variety Sheridan. They go on to pay for Catherine’s education and upbringing. This prompts the club to start raising funds for other disadvantaged children and Variety, the Children’s Charity, is born. Variety Club Australia was formed almost 50 years later in 1975.

Activity overview