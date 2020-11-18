LATEST

Alex Marquez’s qualifying crash data revealed > View

Williams confirms Aitken, Nissany for Abu Dhabi outing > View

Kallio to stand in for Lecuona in MotoGP finale > View

Ingall says ‘Enforcer’ tag cost him Supercars championships > View

Burgess confident Supercars will run super soft tyre in 2021 > View

Victorian official Ian 'Skip' Taylor passes > View

GALLERY: Racing under SMP's new lights > View

VIDEO: Kostecki takes the wheel of Ambrose's NASCAR > View

Bottas laments 'disastrous' Turkish GP following six spins > View

Yamaha riders at odds over 2020 factory bike > View

GALLERY: V8-powered Mitsubishi SuperUte breaks cover > View

Work ongoing for Supercars round in New Zealand > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Williams confirms Aitken, Nissany for Abu Dhabi outing

Williams confirms Aitken, Nissany for Abu Dhabi outing

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 18th November, 2020 - 9:04am

Share:

LinkedIn

Jack Aitken

Williams will field Jack Aitken and Roy Nissany at Formula 1’s end of season Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi.

The pair will each steer one of the team’s current FW43s in the one-day test reserved for driver’s who’ve started two grands prix or less.

Both have enjoyed previous outings with Williams, with Aitken employed as Reserve Driver and Nissany the official Test Driver.

“Of course I’m delighted to be able to step back into the FW43 in Abu Dhabi,” Aitken said.

“After my FP1 outing with the team earlier in the year, I’ll be looking to build upon my experience with the team and get some ever-welcome laps under my belt.

“Although we won’t be able to test too much with the way the programme is set, there are always things to learn, and it will be a great way to finish the season.”

Aitken drove during FP1 at the season-opening Styrian Grand Prix in July, while Nissany has had two practice outings already with another two planned.

“The Abu Dhabi test is another great opportunity for me to develop my connection with the car,” Nissany said.

“In contrast to an FP1, the test gives us much more time and miles to fine tune and synergise the car and my driving.”

Aitken and Nissany have been competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2020 where they sit 12th and 19th respectively.

The Young Driver Test is set to take place on the Tuesday (December 15) following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final event of the season.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com