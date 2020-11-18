Kallio to stand in for Lecuona in MotoGP finale

KTM test rider Mika Kallio will fill the Tech3 seat of Iker Lecuona at this weekend’s season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix due to the Spaniard’s COVID-19 infection.

Lecuona missed both MotoGP rounds at Valencia, the first because he was a close contact of his brother, who had become infected, and the second after testing positive himself.

With no wildcards allowed in 2020 due to paddock restrictions, the Portimao round will be Kallio’s first start of the year.

“First of all, it‘s not an easy situation for the team and for Iker,” said the Finn.

“I’m sorry that he will have to skip this race as well.

“So, I’ll jump on the bike, which is not that easy at the moment, because I haven’t been on the bike not too often this year.

“Obviously, it’s going to be interesting to see what my speed is and how I can learn the new track and many other things. Of course, the crew is new for me, so I have many things to learn.

“It’s a big challenge and we’ll go and do everything as best as possible.”

Practice starts on Friday night (AEDT).