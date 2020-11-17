LATEST

GALLERY: Racing under SMP's new lights > View

VIDEO: Kostecki takes the wheel of Ambrose's NASCAR > View

Bottas laments 'disastrous' Turkish GP following six spins > View

Yamaha riders at odds over 2020 factory bike > View

GALLERY: V8-powered Mitsubishi SuperUte breaks cover > View

Work ongoing for Supercars round in New Zealand > View

GALLERY: Kostecki tests Ambrose's winning NASCAR > View

Ambrose's winning NASCAR returns to track > View

Vettel explains 'special' conversation with Hamilton > View

Ricciardo's Turkish GP start was 'too good' > View

Munday confirms sale of REC to Jones, Mustangs leased to Blanchard > View

Hamilton in no rush for new Mercedes contract > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Kostecki takes the wheel of Ambrose’s NASCAR

VIDEO: Kostecki takes the wheel of Ambrose’s NASCAR

By

Tuesday 17th November, 2020 - 4:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Check out the sights, and the sounds, as Brodie Kostecki wheels Marcos Ambrose’s 2008 race winning NASCAR around Queensland Raceway.

READ MORE: Ambrose’s winning NASCAR returns to track

GALLERY: Kostecki tests Ambrose’s winning NASCAR

More NASCAR News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact info[email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com