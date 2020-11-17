GALLERY: V8-powered Mitsubishi SuperUte breaks cover

Images of a V8-powered Mitsubishi Triton SuperUte shooting flames from the exhaust while lapping Sydney Motorsport Park have emerged.
Featuring a General Motors LS-based eight-cylinder, managed by a Haltech-developed ECU, a 15-strong field is expected once competition begins in 2021.
