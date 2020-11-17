Check out Brodie Kostecki as he put Marcos Ambrose’s race winning Ford Fusion NASCAR to the test; it’s first time on track in more than a decade.
CLICK HERE: Ambrose’s winning NASCAR returns to track
GALLERY: Kostecki tests Ambrose's winning NASCAR > View
Ambrose's winning NASCAR returns to track > View
