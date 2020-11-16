LATEST

Leclerc 'did a shit job' in losing Turkish GP podium > View

Mir: Title doesn't have less merit due to Marquez absence > View

WORLD WRAP: Mansell records British F4 podium triple > View

Tyre woes cost Stroll shot at first F1 victory > View

At least 15 SuperUtes expected for category return > View

GALLERY: Supercars tyre test at Queensland Raceway > View

Renault left disappointed after Turkish GP > View

Supercars reveals new logo, hashtag > View

Davison expects to be challenging for championship at DJR > View

Hamilton: Dream the impossible > View

Miller second in Valencia thriller as Mir takes title > View

Vettel surprised by podium finish > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Leclerc ‘did a shit job’ in losing Turkish GP podium

Leclerc ‘did a shit job’ in losing Turkish GP podium

James Pavey

By

Monday 16th November, 2020 - 1:43pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc was left seething with himself after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium in the dying stages of the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix.

After starting 12th, Leclerc dropped to as low as 19th after a tricky opening stint, before racing back into contention following some creative strategy calls from the Ferrari pit wall.

Leclerc rose to third after he took on a second set of intermediates on Lap 30 and passed team-mate Sebastian Vettel, before closing the gap to Racing Point’s Sergio Perez.

On the final lap, Perez made an error at Turn 9 and Leclerc emerged in second on the run to Turn 12, but the Monegasque driver locked a wheel at the end of the straight and allowed Perez and Vettel to skip away.

An incensed Leclerc berated himself over team radio after taking the chequered flag: “I did a shit job. I am so sorry to the whole team, I am f***ing stupid.”

Speaking to reporters after the race, a frustrated Leclerc expanded on his error, in which he

“Unfortunately in the last corner, nothing to say, in the last three corners,” Leclerc said.

“In the end, the end result counts. I was good for one part of the race but shit when it matters and that’s it. Fourth. I’m so disappointed.”

The result allowed Perez to leapfrog Leclerc into fourth in the drivers’ championship standings, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo dropping to sixth.

The three-four result also saw Ferrari pick up the most points on the day with 27, with the Scuderia 24 points behind third-placed Racing Point in the constructors’ championship.

However, that was little consolation for Leclerc, who missed out on a third podium of 2020, and handed Vettel his first.

“Now that I’ve calmed down, congratulations to Seb – he deserves it,” he said.

“It’s not been a good year for him. Even if I’m so pissed off with myself, he’s done a great job and I hope he will enjoy it.”

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com