GALLERY: Supercars tyre test at Queensland Raceway

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Jamie Whincup and Will Davison of Dick Johnson Racing test Supercars’ new super soft tyre at Queensland Raceway.
Gallery will be updated throughout the day.
