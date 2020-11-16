Davison had ‘big smile’ after first DJR Mustang outing

Will Davison had a “big smile” after his first laps in a Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang at Queensland Raceway today.

The 38-year-old completed his first outing for the team after signing on for the 2021 season where he’ll race alongside Anton De Pasquale.

After some 15 years in the championship, Davison said he was interested to note the differences between the Ford Mustang and cars he’s previously driven.

“It’s nice, obviously the car is very well built,” he said.

“It’s a lovely design and I’m just getting used to it. Really, we’re here for Supercars today doing the longer race tyre runs, focusing on getting the data and knowledge they need for the tyre.

“For me, there’s always little differences in the cars. It’s quite interesting to feel how each team tunes their cars and approaches things.

“It’s very hot here today. It’s very slippery, but initial inklings are obviously positive. The car is very good. I had a pretty big smile on my face in my first few laps.”

The test was part of Supercars’ post-season super soft tyre evaluation ahead of its planned introduction for next year.

Davison carried #17 at the test, the number which Dick Johnson made famous and that Scott McLaughlin took to three Supercars Championship crowns.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner said his return to the track with the team brought him immense pride.

“To just get this out in the open, wear these colours, is obviously a great feeling,” he said.

“It’s been a strange year, but to be back where I started my career – obviously a legendary team, a legendary number on the Mustang there behind me, and obviously a team that’s been doing a lot of winning in the last few years – I’m obviously proud to be in these colours.

“I’m very, very excited to get the ball rolling for next year after many months of pondering what was going to happen next year.

“I tell you, I’m like a kid at the first day at school. A kid in a candy store. It’s very, very exciting. I’ve got my race face on already. I can’t wait to get going.”

Davison made his full-time Supercars Championship debut with Dick Johnson Racing in 2006 and last drove for them in 2008.

Whilst it has been over a decade since he last drove for the Stapylton team, the Supercars Championship veteran was still greeted by some familiar faces.

“It’s still the heart and soul of DJR,” he said.

“There’s certainly five or six guys who have been here many, many years and certainly from my era. I left all those years ago on incredibly good terms at this team.

“We’ve remained really good friends ever since. I can’t believe it’s come full circle. I didn’t think it would.

“To see some of those old faces is very strange. It’s a bit like deja vu walking around the place.

“I can’t wait to hopefully write another successful chapter and get to work with them and learn what I can.

“You never stop learning in this game, so I’m all ears at the moment, learning how they’ve done it in the last few years, because they’ve certainly done it well.”