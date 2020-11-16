COVID claims 2021 Australian Sprintcar Championship

The 2021 SCCA Australian Sprintcar Championship, scheduled for the Perth Motorplex in February, has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The 59th running of the time-honoured event will now be held one year later at the same venue on February 11-12, 2022.

Last held at the Kwinana beach facility in 2009, the Australian title will see current champion Jamie Veal hold on to his mantle for an unprecedented two years as a consequence.

Veal scored his first national title win in February of this year at Latrobe Speedway in Tasmania and will now have almost two seasons to prepare his defence.

SCCA President Kathy Kelly made the announcement along with Motorplex management.

“We think in the rollercoaster year that is 2020, this is the best outcome for everyone,” said Kelly.

“This announcement has been in the best interest of competitors scattered around the country and also for people currently in Victoria and New South Wales in particular.

“This gives everyone the best opportunity to attend a really special Australian Sprintcar title.”

Interestingly, the final round of the 2021/2022 World Series Sprintcars Championship will be held the week after the Australian title.

The postponement of this season’s Australian title falls alongside other blue chip Speedway events including the hugely successful South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway Warrnambool and the World Series Sprintcars Championship.

Victorian and New South Wales elite level Sprintcar competition has currently been halted in season 2020/2021 whilst Archerfield and Toowoomba Speedways in Queensland and Murray Bridge and Whyalla Speedways in South Australia remain alongside the Perth Motorplex as active facilities.