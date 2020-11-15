NETWORK: The Boat Works, Tony Longhurst

Networkcafe.com.au was established in an effort to create a network for small- to medium-sized businesses associated with the motorsport or automotive industries that could be negatively affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironically, one of the first members of the site was The Boat Works at Coomera on the Gold Coast, which is like a network for the marine industry itself.

While the primary focus of The Boat Works is to be the leading boatyard in Australia, the associated businesses on site virtually make it a one-stop shop for any boatie.

Customers have access to high-calibre marine businesses, whether for routine maintenance or a hull-up refit.

Services on offer include onsite Chandlery superstore, sandblasting, antifouling, repairs, refinishing works, inspection of sails and rigging, chandlery supplies, timber and teak experts, upholstery and stainless steel, shipwrights, mechanical and electrical engineers, surveyors, electronics and refrigeration, signage and graphics and boat brokerage.

Several of the individual businesses have also become members of Networkcafe.com.au themselves.

The connection with the motorsport and automotive industry is not that hard to make when you realise that two-time Bathurst 1000 winner and Australian racing legend Tony Longhurst built the facility from scratch.

The Boat Works is positioned at the gateway to the only purpose-built marine precinct in Australia with clear access to the Gold Coast Broadwater and Seaway.

This provides access to all marine service providers in a centralised marine specific precinct hub.

The facility is 51 minutes south of the Brisbane Airport and 39 minutes north of the Gold Coast Airport.

“Many southern yachties heading north to The Whitsundays make The Boat Works an annual stopover or ‘pit stop’ on their way,” said Longhurst.

“They let us take care of the maintenance and repairs while they enjoy a few days ‘R&R’ in Australia’s iconic holiday destination.

“Owners and captains can deal directly with companies, or assign a project manager to handle the entire job.”

Last year The Boat Works added major marine infrastructure with a $A100 million investment in an expansion of its 55-acre site.

The investment has delivered world-class facilities including lifts with the ability to haul out and store boats up to 300 tonnes, boosting the capacity with the Gold Coast’s largest boat lift.

The Boatyard, Marina and Superyacht facility include high bay premium Super sheds, expansive hardstand and covered hardstand options with over 115 in-water service berths with a dedicated Superyacht Basin and Catamaran specific pens.

“The team at The Boat Works are proud of the reputation for complete customer care and going the extra mile,” said Longhurst.

“Our clients love the array of complimentary services we offer like courtesy cars, barbeque facilities, laundries and ensuites.”

The Boat Works also includes the Waterfront restaurant and bar, Galley and last year added the Garage 25 car museum and Espresso Twenty5 cafe which are all open to the general public.

“We are obviously bigger than a small- or medium-sized business, but we wanted to show our support of the Networkcafe.com.au initiative by signing up straight away and encouraging all the associated business in our precinct to do the same,” said Longhurst.

“Speedcafe.com has become the bible for motorsport fans in Australia and around the world. It keeps me interested in racing because I can look at it each day and find out what is happening and know what I am reading is accurate.

“We thought Networkcafe.com.au was a tremendous gesture by the Speedcafe.com team in an environment where so many businesses are doing it tough.

“We are in a period where every little bit counts for every business and you have to keep punching away and Networkcafe.com.au is a tool that helps you do that without having to write a cheque.”

The goal of Networkcafe.com.au is for members to be doing business with each other and for the extensive Speedcafe.com readership to be considering the products and services of companies that need to survive the current economic downturn.

