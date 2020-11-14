VIDEO: Wickens drives hand-controlled kart for first time

Watch Robert Wickens drive a hand-controlled kart for the first time since his IndyCar crash.
A couple weeks ago Prime Powerteam gave me the opportunity to get in a kart for the first time post injury. This was an amazing step in my return to racing at an elite level and I am hungrier now than ever before.
Videography by : @uninterrupted
Edited by : @DREAMDigitalSvc pic.twitter.com/hgKo4JEOp7
— Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) November 9, 2020
