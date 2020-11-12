LATEST

VIDEO: The Sonic Story, Episode 4: The Start of Sonic > View

S5000 reveals summer series plans with 2021 calendar > View

BUCKET LIST: Targa Tasmania > View

GALLERY: Bucket List: Targa Tasmania > View

How Hamilton can seal record-equalling F1 title in Turkey > View

Pither hopeful of Sydney stay but considering options > View

Ferrari Team Principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP > View

McLaren TD: DRS still necessary in 2022 > View

Acting Williams boss to miss Turkish GP after positive COVID-19 test > View

Schwerkolt excited by Camaro but Team 18 not committed to it yet > View

Brad Jones Racing confirms Hazelwood re-signing > View

More than $10,000 raised through helmet auction > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: The Sonic Story, Episode 4: The Start of Sonic

VIDEO: The Sonic Story, Episode 4: The Start of Sonic

By

Thursday 12th November, 2020 - 6:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Michael Ritter recalls the beginning of his team and the influential people behind its formation.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com