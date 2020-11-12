GALLERY: Bucket List: Targa Tasmania

Targa Tasmania, April 19-24, 2021
Embracing the entire state, TARGA Tasmania has grown to become the pre-eminent tarmac rally on the world motorsport calendar.
And for those rally, motoring and adventure tourism buffs who have been constrained by lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis, TARGA Tasmania is calling.
The 2021 event from April 19-24 will feature 39 competitive stages totalling 626km spread over six days. This epic event is designed for all budgets and all motoring and motorsport-minded people.
