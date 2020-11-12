LATEST

Crutchlow in advanced talks with Yamaha for test role > View

Brazilian GP to remain at Interlagos > View

Rossi to race after second COVID scare > View

Hamilton explains Mercedes contract delays > View

Fitzsimons outlines Supercars ‘super soft’ tyre plans > View

W Series locks in eight F1 support races > View

VIDEO: The Sonic Story, Episode 4: The Start of Sonic > View

S5000 reveals summer series plans with 2021 calendar > View

BUCKET LIST: Targa Tasmania > View

GALLERY: Bucket List: Targa Tasmania > View

How Hamilton can seal record-equalling F1 title in Turkey > View

Pither hopeful of Sydney stay but considering options > View

Home » News » International » Aussie Andrews to make DPI debut at Sebring

Aussie Andrews to make DPI debut at Sebring

James Pavey

By

Thursday 12th November, 2020 - 8:48am

Share:

LinkedIn

The #85 JDC-Miller Cadillac DPI

Scott Andrews has been called up to make his IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship debut for JDC-Miller Motorsports at this weekend’s Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The LMP3 regular and European Le Mans Race winner will join season regulars Stephen Simpson and Matheus Leist in the #85 JDC-Miller Cadillac DPI for the IMSA finale.

Andrews is no stranger to the Sebring circuit, having recorded an LMP3 victory there earlier this year in the IMSA LMP3 series with JDC-Motorsports and team-mate Gerry Kraut.

“This is a massive opportunity for me and I can’t thank JDC-Miller Motorsports enough,” Torquay-born Andrews said.

“(Team owner) John Church has been a big part of my career in America and it has gone full circle. In 2013 when I first moved to USA, he gave me my first shot in USF2000.

“I’ve won races with JDC in LMP3 in IMSA, and now seven years later I am getting the chance in one of the biggest Sportscar championships in the world.

“It still feels a little surreal, but grateful for the opportunity.”

The Twelve Hours of Sebring, which is normally held in March, is the 11th and final round of the season, which was revised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First practice will mark Andrews’ first laps in a DPI entry, but the Australian was confident he can get up to speed.

“I will be turning my first laps in a DPI in FP1, so the learning curve will be very steep but I have great teammates and I know I have a great team around me to help flatten that out a little,” Andrews said.

Team-mate Simpson said: “(Andrews) is a young, fast driver and I’m happy that he will be getting a big chance.

“Sebring is a challenging race, it is very physical especially because of the bumps.”

More International News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com