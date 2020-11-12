Acting Williams boss to miss Turkish GP after positive COVID-19 test

Williams will be without its Acting Team Principal Simon Roberts at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Roberts tested negative on Monday when the whole team was tested ahead of this weekend’s event. However, after he displayed “minor symptoms”, Roberts carried out another test on Wednesday, which returned a positive result.

Roberts is heading the team on an interim basis following Claire Williams’ departure earlier this year.

Williams say Roberts is “feeling otherwise well” but will isolate for the mandatory 10-day period via the UK health guidelines.

He will support the Turkish GP trackside operations remotely this weekend, with Team Manager Dave Redding and Chief Engineer of Vehicle Design Adam Carter to assume Roberts’ responsibilities between them on the ground at Istanbul Park.

The team added Roberts “has not been in close contact with any other members of our race team, and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned”.

“As a team, we have been taking part in a robust testing plan alongside adhering to the FIA Covid guidelines,” Williams said.

Williams had already been forced to replace some trackside personnel for this weekend’s event due to positive COVID-19 results.

Members of the paddock are tested every five days per Formula 1 protocol, and close contacts of coronavirus cases must also isolate.

The team advised that team members tested positive at the last two events, at Portimao and Imola, with factory-based staff called in for those who have been infected as well as close contacts.

The team is currently last in the constructors’ championship, having scored no points to date in 2020.