Evans called up for World Endurance Championship debut

Wednesday 11th November, 2020 - 12:18pm

The #88 Proton Porsche

Porsche junior Jaxon Evans will make his World Endurance Championship debut this weekend in the Bahrain season finale.

Evans, who recently clinched the French Carrera Cup title, will debut for the Proton Competition squad in the #88 911 RSR.

The New Zealander, the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia series winner, finished fourth in this year’s Porsche Supercup.

Evans will share the #88 with Emirati Khaled Al Qubaisi and German Marco Holzer.

The 24-year-old won’t share the Bahrain circuit with fellow Porsche Young Driver Shootout winner and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia series winner Matt Campbell, with the Australian being replaced in the sister #77 Proton entry by Norwegian Dennis Olsen.

Campbell’s #77 entry lies third in the Endurance Trophy for GTE Am Drivers standings behind the TF Sport #90 Aston Martin of Jonathan Adam, Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluç, and the AF Corse #83 Ferrari of Emmanuel Collard, Nicklas Nielsen and François Perrodo.

Instead, Queenslander Campbell will contest the final round of the GT World Challenge Europe at Paul Ricard.

It marks a change for Campbell, who will race in the GT World Challenge instead of carrying on his role as the third driver in the IMSA GTLM team at this weekend’s Sebring 12 Hour.

Campbell and regular driver Mathieu Jaminet will race in Paul Ricard, while Neel Jani is the replacement for Sebring.

This weekend’s Sebring event marks Porsche’s final race in its seven-year factory programme in the IMSA Weathertech Series GTLM class.

