APC organisers release 2021 Enduro Champs calendar

Ontic Sports, which runs the Australian Production Car Series, has released the calendar for the first season of the MotorsportSales Enduro Champs.

The 2021 campaign will be contested across five rounds of the Australian Motor Racing Series programme, covering four states.

Each will feature four hours of racing, divided in one of three ways.

The opener at Sydney Motorsport Park comprises a quarter of one-hour affairs, while a pair of two-hour races will be held at Winton, Queensland Raceway, and Wakefield Park.

Tailem Bend hosts the finale, which is set to be a single, four-hour encounter.

“Endurance racing is something very special for Australia’s motorsport enthusiasts and we are very excited to be able to unveil this action-packed MotorsportSales Enduro Champs calendar for 2021,” said Ontic Sports General Manager, Troy Williams.

“With five rounds across five amazing venues located in four states and with an array of racing formats including a four-hour epic to close out the year; we are extremely excited about this upcoming season.

“After the year we have all had, we are very excited to deliver this calendar in 2021, ensuring that endurance racing remains accessible and affordable for our competitor community.”

AMRS Series Manager Matt Baragwanath added, “We have worked very closely with the senior management team at Ontic Sports to ensure MotorsportSales Enduro Champs competitors receive the maximum amount of track time at hassle-free events.

“AMRS 2021 is going to be action-packed with great racing from brilliant categories and everything from night racing to a finale at the world-class venue of Tailem Bend – we can’t wait.”

Eligible vehicles for the Enduro Champs include some Production Cars, X3 Excels, RX8 Cup Cars, V8 Utes, Toyota 86 Series, Saloon Cars, Pulsars and Mini Challenge vehicles.

The launch of the series follows a decision to move towards sprint-oriented formats for Australian Production Cars in order to enable it to remain on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships bill.

Enduro Champs 2021 calendar