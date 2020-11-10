Kostecki lands Erebus wildcard

Erebus Motorsport has confirmed Brodie Kostecki for a wildcard start in tonight’s Bathurst round of the Supercars Pro Eseries.

Kostecki was a key figure in this year’s All Stars Eseries for Supercars Championship regulars, devising set-ups for the Mustang and ZB Commodore as well as making starts of his own.

Having partnered Anton De Pasquale in this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, he will race tonight as team-mate to Jobe Stewart in a Penrite Racing entry.

The 23-year-old has also been linked to a fully fledged Erebus seat in 2021, and has told Speedcafe.com that he hopes to know his future by Christmas.

“I did a lot behind the scenes with the All Stars Eseries earlier this year and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and have another crack,” said Kostecki.

“Sim racing isn’t new to me so I’m very comfortable jumping back in and putting my best foot forward for the team.

“I have a fair bit of experience so I’m looking forward to see how I stack up against the professional sim racers.”

The Pro Eseries is a platform for regular gamers to compete against each other with Kostecki, also a known sim racer, making for two real world Supercars drivers in the field given Team 18 co-driver James Golding is a competition regular.

Tonight’s round at Mount Panorama kicks off at 20:30 AEDT.