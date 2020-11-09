Ricciardo hoping to swap helmets with Vettel

Daniel Ricciardo hopes to add one of Sebastian Vettel’s race helmets to his growing collection.

The Australian has traded helmets with his peers over recent years, amassing a small collection in the process.

One of those he hopes to gain is that of his former Red Bull team-mate Vettel.

“I haven’t done a swap with Sebastian and, because he was a team-mate, it would be nice to do that,” Ricciardo admitted.

“Maybe I have a bit more time as he is staying in the sport a little longer, but if he retired this year I had better get in quick.

“I’ll have to ask Sebastian as I am yet to do that.”

Alongside his helmet collection, Ricciardo has also amassed a handful of other items, most notably gifts as he departed his former teams.

“I’ve got some nice gifts for sure,” he said.

“Leaving Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri, they gave me a steering wheel which I thought was really awesome.

“And then Red Bull gave me a dirt bike, so that was pretty awesome as well.

“I feel quite spoilt with these gifts.

“The helmet collection is coming on,” he added.

“Each year, I will try to do a couple of swaps and it is cool.

“I like to keep a collection for myself with my designs, but I also like to trade with another driver.

“For a driver it is the biggest sign of respect, so that is always fun, so we will see who we will do swaps with this year.

“But helmets take up a lot of space, so I need to start organising a proper room to keep them all in, but it is a nice problem to have.”