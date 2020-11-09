Five events for OzEnduro Cup in 2021

The new OzEnduro Cup for modestly valued vehicles will see five standalone events in 2021.

The MotorsportSales OzEnduro Cup was one of two competitions launched by Ontic Sports, the company behind the Australian Production Car Series, in September.

While the first event is yet to take place, at Queensland Raceway on November 28-29, more have now been locked in.

In 2021, OzEnduro Cup will visit Winton, Lakeside, Wakefield Park, Queensland Raceway, and Sydney Motorsport Park.

Ontic anticipates that 12 to 20 hours of track time will be on offer at each of those events.

“We are very excited to be able to confirm a select calendar of five standalone MotorsportSales OzEnduro Cup events for 2021 at some of Australia’s premium race tracks, bringing competitors the opportunity to compete on aspirational circuits like Sydney Motorsport Park, Lakeside Park and Queensland Raceway,” said Ontic Sports General Manager, Troy Williams.

“The ability of Ontic Sports to bring these ‘must do’ circuits to our competitors is not only something we are very proud of, but also a key differentiator for Ontic Sports within the Budget Endurance arena – maximum track time at premium circuits is our focus.

“We are also getting ready to announce some great initiatives for 2021 as part of our November 2020 event at Queensland Raceway which will see some lucky competitors accessing even more track time as part of Ontic Sports series’ around the country – so stay tuned.”

OzEnduro Cup is open to vehicles with a redbook trade-in value of $2,000 or less.

OzEnduro Cup event dates

Queensland Raceway – November 28 and 29, 2020

Winton Motor Raceway – February 27 and 28, 2021

Lakeside Park – May 21-22, 2021

Wakefield Park Raceway – May 29-30, 2021

Queensland Raceway – July 23-24, 2021

Sydney Motorsport Park – September 24-25, 2021