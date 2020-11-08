Time running out to buy helmet signed by all SCA Bathurst 1000 winners

Time is running out for fans to bid on a rare autographed helmet being sold through Lloyds Auctions and Speedcafe.com.

The helmet is signed exclusively by all the winning drivers and co-drivers during Supercheap Auto’s naming rights period of the Bathurst 1000 from 2005 to 2020 – including this year’s winners Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander.

A ‘sister’ helmet was given away through Fox Sports during this year’s race telecast and this version is set to be the only one of its type ever auctioned in the general market.

All the proceeds from this auction will go to Speedcafe.com’s charity, Motor Racing Ministries, and fans have the opportunity to bid on the item until 19:00 AEST on Tuesday November 10.

Currently, the leading bid on the helmet is $7500 with just more than two days remaining in the auction.

The actual shell of the helmet has been signed by Craig Lowndes (2006, ‘07, ‘08, ‘10, ‘15, ‘18), Jamie Whincup (2006, ‘07, ‘08, ‘12), Will Davison (2009, ‘16), Nick Percat (2011), Mark Winterbottom (2013), Chaz Mostert (2014), Paul Morris (2014), Jonathon Webb (2016), David Reynolds (2017), Garth Tander (2009, ’11, ‘20), Paul Dumbrell (2012), Steve Richards (2013, ‘15, ‘18) and Luke Youlden (2017).

The helmet’s visor has been signed by the inaugural winners Todd Kelly (2005) and Mark Skaife (2005, ‘10), last year’s victors Alex Premat and Scott McLaughlin, and 2020 winners van Gisbergen and Tander.

The commemorative helmet, which has been donated by Supercheap Auto, was prepared by renowned Gold Coast-based helmet designer Matthew Gooley from MG Airbrushing.

Speedcafe.com owner and founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray said the reaction to the helmet auction had been impressive.

“This will be the best result yet for our monthly charity auction through our great partners Lloyds Auctions,” said Murray.

“The helmet really is something very cool and the fans and collectors are smart enough to know that and the bids have come as a result. Who knows what this will be worth in a few years’ time?

“We are expecting a run from now until the auction ends on Tuesday night and hopefully we can get above the magical $A10,000 mark and send another valuable cheque to Motor Racing Ministries who do such an amazing job for our sport.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from this limited piece of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, which is a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

This is the 11th monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The first auction of two tyres from Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250, four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587, four Allan Moffat ads returned $1675, while a second set of four Moffat pieces reached $552.

In July, the two rear tyres from Lowndes’ last full-time drive at Newcastle in 2018 raised $4220, an Armor All pole helmet signed by pole winners from 2005 to 2015 raised $5700, a 2007 Supercars Monopoly board raised $2900 and last month an Alain Menu Bathurst 1000 race suit donated by Graham Moore attracted $601.

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected]