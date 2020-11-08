LATEST

Miller demoted to seventh on grid at Valencia

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 8th November, 2020 - 10:10am

Jack Miller pic: MotoGP.com

Jack Miller has been demoted to seventh on the grid for the European Grand Prix having initially been classified sixth in qualifying at Valencia.

The Pramac Ducati rider lost his berth on the second row to Aleix Espargaro, who was originally credited with a fastest lap of 1:40.997s but is now showing in sixth with a 1:40.893s against his name.

That means they in fact have identical personal best laps, with the tie broken by Espargaro’s second-fastest lap, which the 1:40.997s now counts as, being superior to Miller’s 1:41.345s.

No official explanation has yet been provided, although it would appear that the Gresini Aprilia rider was given back a lap time which had been cancelled due to the presence of a yellow flag for Takaaki Nakagami’s crash at Turn 14.

That rule has been in place since Round 2 of this season, but discrepancies between the information which Race Direction is seeing and what is actually being displayed on the race track have arisen as recently as the previous round in Aragon.

On that occasion, six riders, including Miller, had cancelled qualifying lap times reinstated after the fact.

He and Espargaro are the only two riders affected by the change to the qualifying classification for the European Grand Prix, given they were initially credited with sixth and seventh respectively.

The grid will nevertheless be different to that classification due to a pit lane start for Maverick Viñales, as sanction for the Monster Energy Yamaha rider having to use a sixth engine for the season.

Viñales would otherwise have started 15th after failing to get out of Qualifying 1, with Castrol LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow first of those to benefit from his penalty.

Race start is due at midnight (AEDT).

Qualifying: European MotoGP Updated

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/Prev
1 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:40.434  
2 42 Alex RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:40.475 0.041 / 0.041
3 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:40.530 0.096 / 0.055
4 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Esponsorama Racing Ducati 1:40.577 0.143 / 0.047
5 36 Joan MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:40.704 0.270 / 0.127
6 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:40.893 0.459 / 0.189
7 43 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing Ducati 1:40.893 0.459
8 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:41.328 0.894 / 0.331
9 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:41.557 1.123 / 0.229
10 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:41.781 1.347 / 0.224
11 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:41.943 1.509 / 0.162
12 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 1:42.249 1.815 / 0.306
13 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:41.010 Q1 / Q1
14 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:41.276 Q1 / 0.266
15 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:41.310 Q1 / 0.034
16 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:41.311 Q1 / 0.001
17 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:41.395 Q1 / 0.084
18 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:42.039 Q1 / 0.644
19 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati Team Ducati 1:42.244 Q1 / 0.205
20 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:42.532 Q1 / 0.288
21 53 Tito RABAT ESP Esponsorama Racing Ducati 1:43.030 Q1 / 0.498

Maverick VIÑALES to start from pit lane

