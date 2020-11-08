Crew shuffle for Williams due to COVID cases

Williams has been forced to replace some trackside personnel for next weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix due to positive COVID-19 results.

Members of the paddock are tested every five days per Formula 1 protocol, and close contacts of coronavirus cases must also isolate.

Williams Racing has advised that team members tested positive at the last two grands prix, at Portimao and Imola, with factory-based staff called in to fill the breach at Istanbul Park for those who have been infected as well as close contacts.

“Williams can confirm that we have had a number of positive COVID-19 cases during the course of the Portuguese and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix, and while we will not be detailing any individual’s private information, we can confirm that all cases have been managed in line with the FIA COVID-19 guidelines, working with the FIA and with the ongoing safety of our people a priority,” read a statement from the Grove outfit.

“In order to ensure we follow these guidelines, several members of our trackside team are also isolating as a result of being identified as close contacts of these positive cases.

“As per our internal COVID-19 protocols, a number of factory-based team members will therefore fulfill these roles for the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix weekend.

“We ask for understanding that we will not be adding any additional information on this subject; but we would like to extend our thanks to all our traveling and factory based team members and their families, for their continued work and support during what is an extremely challenging time.”

Thus far, the only drivers to have missed racing due to a COVID-19 infection have been Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, who were replaced on each occasion by Nico Hulkenberg.