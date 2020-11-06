VIDEO: Van Gisbergen prepares for his rally debut

Shane van Gisbergen gets some miles under his belt in his father’s Escort ahead of his competitive rally debut this month.
The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner and Supercars champion has entered the Battle of Jacks Ridge in an AP4-spec Mitsubishi Mirage.
