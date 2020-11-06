LATEST

VIDEO: Van Gisbergen prepares for his rally debut > View

Motorsport Australia names new director > View

Wyhoon, Chahda voted Super2 reps to Commission > View

Dane joins broadcast team for Motorsport Australia Rally Cup > View

Rossi edges towards return, Lecuona out due to COVID contact > View

Feedback promising on new Ferrari engine > View

Yamaha teams docked of points for technical breach > View

F1 posts $143m third quarter operating loss > View

VIDEO: DJR introduces its new driver lineup > View

De Pasquale and Davison join Dick Johnson Racing > View

Formula 1 confirms addition of Saudi Arabia for 2021 > View

Triple Eight reveals new name > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Van Gisbergen prepares for his rally debut

VIDEO: Van Gisbergen prepares for his rally debut

By

Friday 6th November, 2020 - 7:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Shane van Gisbergen gets some miles under his belt in his father’s Escort ahead of his competitive rally debut this month.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner and Supercars champion has entered the Battle of Jacks Ridge in an AP4-spec Mitsubishi Mirage.

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com