Motorsport Australia names new director

Motorsport Australia has announced Paul Woodward as Queensland’s new Elected Director on its Board.

The former President of the Brisbane Sporting Car Club takes over the role which was vacated due to the retirement of Laurence Svenson.

Woodward has not only been a motorsport competitor and official, but has also worked in senior management for the Queensland government.

“It is a great honour to serve on the Board of Motorsport Australia,” he said.

“The impact of COVID-19 on Motorsport Australia and all affiliated clubs has been huge and I look forward to both the opportunity and the challenge of taking the sport, to which we have all devoted so much time and energy, forward.

“While my background has been gravel rallies, I want to work with our stakeholders to keep motorsport relevant to our clubs, competitors and officials regardless of the discipline they pursue.”

Motorsport Australia President-elect Andrew Fraser added, “We are pleased to welcome Paul to the Motorsport Australia Board and know his broad experience in the sport, as well as in senior management, will be very beneficial for our future.

“Paul replaces Laurence Svenson who retired from the Board after more than 11 years as Queensland’s Elected Director.

“Laurence has been part of many key moments during his time as a Director and on behalf of everyone at Motorsport Australia, we say a big thank you to Laurence and wish him well for the future.”

In other Board News, sporting administrator and former Olympian Margot Foster AM has been appointed for another three years, while Kristen Bailey has been re-elected to the position of Elected Director for South Australia and Northern Territory, also for 2021 to 2023.

Foster joined the Board in 2018 and became Motorsport Australia’s first female Vice President in 2019, the year in which Bailey was first elected.

“I am thrilled to have been re-appointed as a Director for a further three years,” said Foster.

“Motorsport Australia has faced some significant challenges in 2020, but the way everyone involved in the sport has responded has been impressive.

“During my three years on the Board I have been inspired by so many wonderful competitors, officials and event organisers.

“It is also pleasing to see how many women are already involved in the sport, or are eager to get their start.

“Over the next three years and beyond I will certainly work hard to make sure that we reduce the barriers to participation for all and increase diversity within the sport.”

Remarked Bailey, “Since joining the Board of Motorsport Australia last year it has further cemented my views about just how much motorsport means to so many people.

“My ambition is to see the sport rebound strongly from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and make sure that as a Board member, I do everything possible to see more people out there participating in, and enjoying, the sport we all love so much.

“As a competitor myself, I too am inspired by the many women competing in the sport and have been delighted to witness the passion of those already making their mark and as a Board that is something we are all eager to see continue.”