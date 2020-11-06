LATEST

Dane joins broadcast team for Motorsport Australia Rally Cup

Mat Coch

By

Friday 6th November, 2020 - 11:22am

Jessica Dane

Jessica Dane will host online coverage of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Cup in Canberra later this month.

An Ambassador for the FIA Girls on Track initiative, Dane was slated to join the broadcast team as a pit reporter for the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships this year.

With that competition put on ice as a result of COVID-19, the Netier National Capital Rally event will be her debut in a broadcast capacity.

She steps into the role left by West Australian-based Dean Herridge, who was unable to travel to the event as a result of border restrictions.

“It was of course disappointing that the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships couldn’t go ahead this year, but I’m thrilled to be joining Motorsport Australia’s rally coverage in Canberra,” Dane said.

“It’s been such a tough year for so many people, so to be able to close it out with what will undoubtedly be a fantastic event is hopefully a real boost to the rally and wider motorsport communities.

“Rallying is such an awesome form of motorsport and one that I’ve not worked in directly before, so I’m really excited to be involved from this side of the fence.”

The Motorsport Australia Rally Cup was introduced as a response to the limitations imposed on national motorsport competition as a result of the pandemic.

It is expected to attract a number of Australian Rally Championship regulars, including 2019 title winners Harry Bates and John McCarthy.

Some entrants in the event will also be eligible for the Hoosier Challenge, which offers free entry into the winner’s local ARC event in 2021.

Motorsport Australia is set to produce live streams, news and feature video packages as the event unfolds.

The Netier National Capital Rally, which forms the one-event Motorsport Australia Rally Cup, runs from November 27-29.

