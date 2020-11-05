Supercars set to open 2022 season in Newcastle

The Newcastle East Street Circuit will likely be omitted from next year’s Supercars calendar but looks set to return as the season opener in 2022.

Next year the Supercars Championship is set to open in New South Wales with a venue still to be decided, but widely expected to be at Mount Panorama.

It is expected that NSW will remain host of the 2022 opener, switching to the streets of Newcastle.

The decision is part of the knock-on effort from the South Australian Government withdrawing its support for the Adelaide 500.

That event was slated to be moved to the back end of the 2021 calendar prior to the announcement of its axing last week.

With Newcastle set to be omitted from the 2021 calendar and open the 2022 season, it is expected next year’s finale will be held on the streets of the Gold Coast.

That event in its guise as a two-part 600km event was set to be held at night this year, but was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speedcafe.com understands an announcement is expected to be made by Supercars this week.