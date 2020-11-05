LATEST

Over 300 entries for Challenge Bathurst

Thursday 5th November, 2020 - 11:18am

Challenge Bathurst

This month’s Challenge Bathurst has attracted over 300 entries, with more welcome as state borders reopen.

While entries officially closed on October 22, they are still being taken from Queensland and Victoria without financial penalty.

The visit to Mount Panorama has become far more feasible for prospective competitors from those states with New South Wales’ decision to reopen its border with Victoria in the days before Challenge Bathurst takes place on November 26-29, and Queensland withdrawing hotspot declarations for most of its southern neighbour.

“We always knew this year would require a high level of flexibility in order to adapt to the constantly changing border restrictions,” explained Challenge Bathurst Event Director, James O’Brien.

“There remains a large number of people who, prior to the border restrictions easing, were unable to commit to the event. Given the constantly changing scenario, we are encouraging competitors to lodge a late entry with no financial penalty.

“Challenge Bathurst is the highlight of many people’s year, so we are extending the date for accepting entries thus providing an opportunity for QLD and VIC competitors to lodge a late entry.”

The entry list so far consists of 98 competitors across four groups, including one dedicated to Australian GT cars, for the Super Sprint to be held on the Thursday and Friday, and over 200 for Regularity on the Saturday and Sunday.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated border restrictions, we are delighted to have attracted over 300 competitors,” added O’Brien.

“It still makes Challenge Bathurst the largest event to be held since the return of motorsport which is great news for the local Bathurst regional economy at a time when it needs it most.

“Our COVID-19 management plans, coupled with the Motorsport Australia ‘Return to Race’ protocols, mean this event will not only be safe for our competitors and the community, but a great experience for everyone participating as well.”

