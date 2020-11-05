Motorsport Australia Festival takes place of Sandown events

Sandown will host the Shannons Motorsport Australia Festival next month in place of two planned Motorsport Australia Championships events.

Last month it was announced that two events would be held at the Melbourne circuit to close out the 2020 calendar year.

However, those plans have since been revised into a single event, run in collaboration between Motorsport Australia and the MG Car Club of Victoria.

“Following extensive discussions with a range of categories, we will now host a one-off event – the Shannons Motorsport Australia Festival – on 12-13 December at Sandown,” said Michael Smith, Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations.

“The event will be run as a partnership between Motorsport Australia and the MG Car Club of Victoria, with a number of different categories expected to take part which we will confirm shortly.

“While two events were initially planned, we have decided to focus on one big event celebrating Victorian motorsport and are hopeful a limited number of spectators will also be able to attend to get their motorsport fix for 2020.

“I’d like to thank our partners Shannons Insurance, Morris Finance, Burson Auto Parts and Michelin for their ongoing support, and also a big thanks to Sandown for helping make this event happen.

“It should be a great way to end the year, and prepare for 2021 which we expect to be full of a host of motorsport events across the country.”

Though yet to be confirmed, Speedcafe.com understands Porsche and Australian GT will feature on the bill.

It is not expected that either will count towards their respective series or championship.

Calls for officials went out yesterday, outlining a three-day event that would encompass practice, qualifying, racing, sprints, and regularity sessions starting on December 11.

On Monday, a six-event 2021 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships calendar was released, with the season set to begin in February at Phillip Island.