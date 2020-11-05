GALLERY: 2021 KTM Adventure Rallye

While COVID-19 has seen an explosion in motorcycle sales and a major increase in interest in adventure riding across Australia, the pandemic has not been good for organised events like KTM Australia’s Adventure Rallyes.

On the back of a tremendously successful event in Tasmania in 2019, KTM took the bold move of organising events for Queensland and Western Australia this year before COVID-19 stumped their plans.

Undeterred by the setback, KTM Australia has rescheduled the events for 2021, providing a true must do item for those who own a suitable KTM and have a lust for adventure.

CLICK HERE for more