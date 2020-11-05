GALLERY: 2021 KTM Adventure Rallye

LATEST

Thursday 5th November, 2020 - 5:00pm

While COVID-19 has seen an explosion in motorcycle sales and a major increase in interest in adventure riding across Australia, the pandemic has not been good for organised events like KTM Australia’s Adventure Rallyes.

On the back of a tremendously successful event in Tasmania in 2019, KTM took the bold move of organising events for Queensland and Western Australia this year before COVID-19 stumped their plans.

Undeterred by the setback, KTM Australia has rescheduled the events for 2021, providing a true must do item for those who own a suitable KTM and have a lust for adventure.

2018 KTM Adventure Rallye (92)
2018 KTM Adventure Rallye (301)
2018 KTM Adventure Rallye (307)
2018 KTM Adventure Rallye (372)
2018 KTM Adventure Rallye (836)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (8)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (15)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (100)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (157)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (255)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (333)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (346)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (402)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (471)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (615)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (720)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (773)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (801)
2019 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye (887)
2019 KTM Rallye 1
2020 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye QLD 1
2020 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye QLD 2
2020 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye QLD 4
2020 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye WA 1
2020 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye WA 4
2020 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye WA 5

