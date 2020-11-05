BUCKET LIST: 2021 KTM Adventure Rallye, Queensland

With COVID-19 playing havoc on the motorsport world and international travel bans in place for Australia, you might be forgiven for contemplating a future escape.

Speedcafe.com has worked to develop a list of dream places, events and experiences for fans of motorsport and motoring for you to tick off your Bucket List once we return to some sort of normal.

KTM Adventure Rallye, Queensland Ranges, May 1-7, 2021

While COVID-19 has seen an explosion in motorcycle sales and a major increase in interest in adventure riding across Australia, the pandemic has not been good for organised events like KTM Australia’s Adventure Rallyes.

On the back of a tremendously successful event in Tasmania in 2019, KTM took the bold move of organising events for Queensland and Western Australia this year before COVID-19 stumped their plans.

Undeterred by the setback, KTM Australia has rescheduled the events for 2021, providing a true must do item for those who own a suitable KTM and have a lust for adventure.

For this edition of Bucket List we have decided to concentrate on the earlier Queensland event (May 1-7) while we will tackle the South-West WA event (Oct 10-16, 2021) in a few weeks’ time.

KTM events are open to Adventure Riders with the following eligible KTM adventure bikes: 390 Adventure, 640, 690, 790, 790R, 950, 990, 1050, 1090, 1090R, 1190, 1190R, 1290 and 1290R models, according to KTM Australia & New Zealand Marketing Manager and event coordinator Rosie Lalonde.

“The Rallye is tailored to suit a wide range of rider abilities, from those in their first few years of adventure riding up to seasoned adventure pros,” said Lalonde.

“We work with local experts who are all Rallye riders themselves and the routes are set to showcase the diverse and stunning landscapes that Australia has to offer.

“Designed with the larger capacity KTM adventure range in mind, as well as the variety of rider abilities, the routes offer plenty of options for riders to choose their own adventure and difficulty of ride.

“The KTM Australia Adventure Rallyes are about offering a great experience to our ORANGE adventure riders – and what better way to do that than with six-days of exploring.”

May’s Queensland Rallye starts with a registration and welcome dinner in Kenilworth on the Sunshine Coast, about 90 minutes north of Brisbane, on Saturday, May 1.

From Kenilworth riders head north through the hinterland rainforest before hitting the coastal towns of Rainbow Beach and Agnes Waters.

The route then leaves the coastal regions for cattle country and the Queensland ranges – travelling south down the Great Dividing Range to overnights in Cania Gorge, Gayndah and Bunya Mountains before returning to Kenilworth.

Riders will see big open cattle country as well as soaring cliffs and stunning views through the ranges, including hidden rivers and flowing valley tracks.

Once a rider has registered for the Rallye they receive a dossier which provides a list of available accommodation at each stop.

Each night there is a nominated location for a Bivouac where participants can collect their luggage, which is transported separately, and enjoy dinner before a nightly briefing and some social revelry.

A highlight for the Queensland Ranges Rallye will be the introduction of Tent City for riders on several of the nights. Tent City will transform the Bivouac into a Dakar-type atmosphere.

With a few more creature comforts than the real Dakar Bivouac, the glamping tents come complete with awning, carpet, 12V light, stretcher beds with linen and pillow and even a roll-up window.

All the suggested accommodation locations are all within either walking distance or a short ride from the Bivouac every night.

The Queensland Ranges Rallye includes 2000km of adventure riding over six days, lead riders, course markers and GPS files, luggage support, tech support, tyre support assistance, medic support, backup vehicle & sweep support, dinner each night, KTM bag including T-Shirt, sticker and more.

There will also be video featuring all the highlights of the trip, which will also give you the chance to ride with KTM pro riders and special guests.

“The Rallye is about getting back to the basics and enjoying your KTM adventure bike with like-minded adventurers,” said Lalonde.

“Everyone is there to have a heap of fun and the friendships that have been created over the years is just incredible.

“Basically we take all the hard work out of planning a ride and throw in plenty of fun stuff along the way with the luxury of medic and tech support.”

To be eligible for a KTM Adventure Rallye riders must have a road-registered KTM Adventure motorcycle, third party property damage insurance or comprehensive motorcycle insurance, ambulance cover that extends to Queensland, full open motorcycle licence, knobby tyres & ultra heavy duty tubes fitted, GPS navigation capabilities and a minimum 250km fuel range.

Authorised KTM Dealers in Australia will be receiving Dealer Priority Registration, meaning they receive the registration link before it is open to the public.

It is suggested that if you are interested in the event you should touch base with your local KTM dealership and get your name and email on their Adventure database to ensure you get this dealer priority registration information.

If you are interested, but don’t own a KTM, then you should also see your dealer about buying one.

Check out last year’s KTM Adventure Rallye Tasmania;

CLICK HERE for gallery

