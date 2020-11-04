LATEST

VIDEO: Paddon reveals rally's electric future > View

Piastri reflects on maiden F1 test > View

Time running out for MSR to make three-car expansion > View

VIDEO: Mingay's Super Truck gets snatched > View

West apologises for outbursts against FIM > View

Discussions ongoing regarding Newcastle 500 future > View

Pye targets podiums in second season with Team 18 > View

$30k prize pool for Trans Am’s Baskerville round > View

Brawn: Ricciardo would be championship contender with Mercedes > View

Racing Point stands by late Perez pit stop > View

Footage emerges of dangerous marshal incident at Imola > View

Race Chix ready to hit the track > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Paddon reveals rally’s electric future

VIDEO: Paddon reveals rally’s electric future

By

Wednesday 4th November, 2020 - 8:46am

Share:

LinkedIn

World Rally Championship event winner Hayden Paddon has revealed his view of the future of rallying with an all-electric Hyundai Kona EV.

 

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com