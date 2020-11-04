Mixture of categories expected at Motorsport Australia Championships Sandown events

Motorsport Australia is expecting the two Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events at Sandown next month to feature a mixture of national, state, and club level categories.

While limited events have been permitted in regional Victoria, national level competition has been absent from the state since March.

Last month, Motorsport Australia announced plans to host two events at Sandown on consecutive weekends.

While full details of both events are yet to be released, the organising body is predicting a mixture of categories of varying levels.

“I don’t want to steal anyone’s time, but I mean, what I will say is we’re going to have some really good content,” Michael Smith, Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships Director, told Speedcafe.com.

“We’ll have likely two of our core Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship categories running with us, but we’re also going to make it a bit of an opportunity for some local sate guys, and even club guys, to come and have a run.

“There’ll be a large variety of activity from regularity, sprint, some club and state level licensing stuff.

“So we’re treating it very much as, an opportunity just to blow the cobwebs off after what’s been a really difficult year for us.

“It’s nothing more than just trying to run a race meeting and let people have some fun after what’s been a really, really challenging year for everyone.”

Though unlikely, Smith suggested it’s possible some categories could use the events as a way to kick start their 2021 competitions.

“We’ve got to acknowledge as an industry that has been a really difficult year,” he explained.

“If any of our category managers want to approach 2021 in a different way, we would be very sympathetic towards that.

“We’re going to be much more flexible in how we, we treat those categories moving forward and, since we’ve all sort of got to rebuild together as an industry.

“So, if that means we make to be a bit more flexible in how we structure our championships, it absolutely we’ll be looking to stuff like that.”

Motorsport Australia on Monday released its 2021 calendar, with six rounds scheduled from a to-be-confirmed weekend in February to The Bend Motorsport Park in October.

Sandown will host events this year on December 5-6 and again a week later.