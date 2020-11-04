Kim Jones parts company with Brad Jones Racing

Kim Jones has announced he will step away from the Brad Jones Racing fold, handing over his ownership share to brother Brad.

The decision to step away from the team comes after 40 years as part of the Supercars Championship through its various guises.

Kim has largely worked behind the scenes in recent years, developing the team’s relationships with partners.

In their four decades together, Kim and Brad have amassed 14 race wins in the Supercars Championship.

In that time they also claimed 17 pole positions, 67 podiums, and six Bathurst 1000 podium finishes.

The team has also had a strong presence in the Supercars Championship feeder Super2 Series and Super3 Series.

“Firstly, I would like to thank my wife and family for their ongoing support, at times it’s been very tough especially in the early days,” said Kim.

“There is no doubt that there has been many interesting and memorable times as well.

“It’s great that lots of people we have met through racing over the years have become good friends, the same goes for staff, who without them we would never have had the success we’ve had.

“Working with your brother for so many years has had its challenges but at the end of the day we made a great team and we have achieved far more than we could have ever imagined when we started.

“There have been lots of stages in my life so far racing has been one of them and I’m looking forward to the next one relaxing and enjoying life.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years and wish the team and Brad much success into the future.”

Brad said he was proud to have worked closely with his brother.

“Kim has been semi-retired now for a number of years but it’s still a weird feeling coming into work and not having him around,” Brad said.

“We’re in different stages of our life and he’s looking to slow down which I respect.

“I’m very proud of the things that we’ve achieved together in motorsport, the championships we’ve won, the relationships with people we’ve developed and the partnerships that we have formed.

“When I reflect back to the start, it was only Kim and I with a couple of friends helping. We had an old green panel van to tow our race car on a borrowed trailer with very little money from a sponsor our father secured to get the job done

“I always felt it was Kim and I against the world. The first seven Australian Championships we won like that, just the two of us.

“For many years we were an almost unbeatable combination at everything we raced.

“I look around at what we have built together and can’t help but think of how proud our father would be.”

This year the team claimed eighth in the teams’ championship.