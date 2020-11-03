Race Chix ready to hit the track

A Supercars fan celebrating her 60th birthday by taking on a new challenge is among the ‘Race Chix’ signed up for the first dedicated motorsport training school for women.

Race Chix Race School is designed for women who are starting out on their motorsport journey, and is hosting a Motorsport 101 session at Sydney Motorsport Park today.

Founder Rachelle Stirling says the school is designed to increase female participation in the sport, by helping them make the transition from being purely motorsport fans, to drivers.

“Unless you know somebody who is in the sport and can walk you through it and help break down the barriers it’s not always easy to take up motorsport,” Stirling told Speedcafe.com.

“We know there are lots of female racing enthusiasts who love watching Bathurst, Supercars or Formula 1, who don’t know they can take their road registered car to track days or work towards grassroots motorsport.

“Race Chix Race School is about helping women take that first step, teaching them the basics and gradually building a network of like-minded women across all motorsport genres,” Stirling explained.

The course sees participants undertake several theory-based units before hitting a wet skid pan at Sydney Motorsport Park where they’ll learn the capability and limits of their cars, as well as advanced driving techniques.

“Building confidence is an extremely important element when it comes to women entering a male dominated sport,” Stirling said.

“When it comes to a high-risk sport like motorsport, women learn differently to men and often take gradual steps, building their skills and confidence along the way.

“I hope by creating a dedicated school for women, offering a development pathway from beginner to advanced will challenge stereotypes and broaden perceptions that motorsport is a male-dominated sport.”

There are plans to extend the Race Chix Race School across the country with several experienced mentors putting their hands up to help.

“Melinda Price (Castrol Cougars, finished 11th in 1998 Bathurst 1000) contacted us and she’s offered to help out when the courses come to Melbourne,” Stirling explained.

“John Bowe has also offered to help out as well, so it will be great to have such experience and wisdom involved there.”

For more on the Race Chix Race School, CLICK HERE.