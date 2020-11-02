Report: Labor commits to Adelaide 500 revival if elected

South Australian Labor Party leader Peter Malinauskas has reportedly committed to reviving the Adelaide 500 should the Opposition Leader be elected in 2022.

Incumbent South Australian Premier Steven Marshall last week announced his government would no longer support the street event.

Following a recommendation from the South Australian Tourism Commission, it was decided the event would not return.

In the wake of Premier Marshall’s announcement, Opposition Leader Malinauskas threw his support behind the event.

Today he flew from Adelaide to Sydney where he met Supercars CEO Sean Seamer to discuss the event’s demise.

According to The Advertiser, Malinauskas has signed a memorandum of understanding with Supercars that would see the event return if his party is voted in.

The next election takes place in March 2022.