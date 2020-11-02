LATEST

Report: Labor commits to Adelaide 500 revival if elected > View

Super2 set for Supercars Commission representation > View

Evans wins Carrera Cup France crown > View

POLL: Which circuit should host the Supercars season-opener? > View

Wolff has identified his potential replacement > View

Motorsport Australia Championships’ 2021 calendar revealed > View

TCR Australia calendar unveiled for 2021 > View

SA Opposition in Adelaide 500 revival talks with Supercars > View

Hamilton: ‘No guarantee’ of racing in F1 in 2021 > View

Bottas blighted by debris damage in Imola > View

Ricciardo didn’t expect Imola podium as shoey returns > View

Hamilton beats Bottas in Imola, Ricciardo third > View

Home » News » Supercars » Report: Labor commits to Adelaide 500 revival if elected

Report: Labor commits to Adelaide 500 revival if elected

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 2nd November, 2020 - 5:43pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Adelaide 500 could return under Labor

South Australian Labor Party leader Peter Malinauskas has reportedly committed to reviving the Adelaide 500 should the Opposition Leader be elected in 2022.

Incumbent South Australian Premier Steven Marshall last week announced his government would no longer support the street event.

Following a recommendation from the South Australian Tourism Commission, it was decided the event would not return.

In the wake of Premier Marshall’s announcement, Opposition Leader Malinauskas threw his support behind the event.

Today he flew from Adelaide to Sydney where he met Supercars CEO Sean Seamer to discuss the event’s demise.

According to The Advertiser, Malinauskas has signed a memorandum of understanding with Supercars that would see the event return if his party is voted in.

The next election takes place in March 2022.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com