LATEST

Evans wins Carrera Cup France crown > View

POLL: Which circuit should host the Supercars season-opener? > View

Wolff has identified his potential replacement > View

Motorsport Australia Championships’ 2021 calendar revealed > View

TCR Australia calendar unveiled for 2021 > View

SA Opposition in Adelaide 500 revival talks with Supercars > View

Hamilton: ‘No guarantee’ of racing in F1 in 2021 > View

Bottas blighted by debris damage in Imola > View

Ricciardo didn’t expect Imola podium as shoey returns > View

Hamilton beats Bottas in Imola, Ricciardo third > View

TIMELINE: Rick Kelly in Supercars > View

MECHANIC: Jason Dunstan, the hired gun > View

Home » News » Carrera Cup » Evans wins Carrera Cup France crown

Evans wins Carrera Cup France crown

Daniel Herrero

Monday 2nd November, 2020 - 3:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Jaxon Evans

Jaxon Evans is now a Carrera Cup title winner in two countries after taking out the French championship.

The 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia series winner sealed another crown with his first two race wins in the French version, at Barcelona.

Evans got the jump at the start of Race 2 of the weekend and picked up where he left off after a long Safety Car period due to a first corner crash.

That victory not only clinched an individual title, but also the Team championship for his BWT Lechner Racing squad.

“I knew I had to keep my act together, make no mistake and bring the title home. I am so glad it worked out,” said Evans.

“After I had a really bad start into the weekend with all my gear stolen from my rental car, it now couldn´t have ended any better than winning the championship.”

Saturday’s encounter was less straightforward but the New Zealander fought back from a lowly position to be first to the chequered flag.

“I had a terrible getaway and there was also some chaos in the first corner, so I dropped back to P8,” recalled Evans, who had started third.

“But from then on I had a really good race and could fight my way back through the field.”

Evans finished fourth in this year’s Porsche Supercup.

More Carrera Cup News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com