LATEST

VIDEO: SVG and Shippy explain tyres, aero, and set-up changes > View

Ryan explains motivation to join Commission > View

How motorsport came to the streets of Adelaide > View

Pye pays tribute to Adelaide 500 fans > View

Ken Block Ford Focus bought by Grove family > View

Diffey: IndyCar field expecting McLaughlin to be a front runner > View

Willamson, Blake, and Payet take opening night honours in Perth > View

GALLERY: Adelaide 500 highlights > View

Imola qualifying ‘pretty poor’ for second placed Hamilton > View

Ricciardo hails Imola qualifying ‘best Q3 lap of the year’ > View

Indianapolis 500 debut ‘a dream come true’ for McLaughlin > View

Bottas pips Hamilton for pole in Imola > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: SVG and Shippy explain tyres, aero, and set-up changes

VIDEO: SVG and Shippy explain tyres, aero, and set-up changes

By

Sunday 1st November, 2020 - 2:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Shane van Gisbergen and his engineer Grant ‘Shippy’ McPherson explains tyres, aero, and set-up changes.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com