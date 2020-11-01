TIMELINE: Rick Kelly in Supercars

The key moments during Rick Kelly’s time leading up to and in Supercars.
|2000
|Australian Formula Ford Championship runner-up
|2001
|Australian Drivers’ Champion (Formula Holden)
|2001
|Supercars Championship debut as enduro driver at Kmart Racing; finishes 14th at Bathurst
|2002
|First full Supercars Championship season, with Holden Young Lions
|2002
|Supercars Rookie of the Year
|2003
|Moves to Kmart Racing
|2003
|First Bathurst 1000 win, with Greg Murphy
|2004
|First solo race win, in wet at Sydney Motorsport Park
|2004
|First Supercars pole, at Sandown 500
|2004
|Second Bathurst 1000 win, with Greg Murphy
|2006
|Second in Bathurst 1000, with Todd Kelly
|2006
|Wins Supercars Championship; title sealed in controversial final race at Phillip Island
|2008
|Wins last ever Supercars Championship race at Oran Park
|2009
|Establishes Kelly Racing with brother Todd
|2010
|Takes Kelly Racing’s first pole, at Winton
|2011
|Takes Kelly Racing’s first race win, at Hamilton
|2012
|Kelly Racing announces switch to Nissan with advent of Car of the Future (in 2013)
|2015
|First pole in Altima, at Hidden Valley
|2016
|Runner-up in Bathurst 12 Hour, in Nissan GT-R
|2018
|First race win in Altima, at Winton, at end of week in which Nissan confirms end of official Supercars involvement
|2019
|Kelly Racing announces switch to Ford Mustang in 2020
|2020
|Announces retirement from full-time driving
