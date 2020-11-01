LATEST

TIMELINE: Rick Kelly in Supercars > View

MECHANIC: Jason Dunstan, the hired gun > View

VIDEO: SVG and Shippy explain tyres, aero, and set-up changes > View

Ryan explains motivation to join Commission > View

How motorsport came to the streets of Adelaide > View

Pye pays tribute to Adelaide 500 fans > View

Ken Block Ford Focus bought by Grove family > View

Diffey: IndyCar field expecting McLaughlin to be a front runner > View

Willamson, Blake, and Payet take opening night honours in Perth > View

GALLERY: Adelaide 500 highlights > View

Imola qualifying ‘pretty poor’ for second placed Hamilton > View

Ricciardo hails Imola qualifying ‘best Q3 lap of the year’ > View

Home » News » Supercars » TIMELINE: Rick Kelly in Supercars

TIMELINE: Rick Kelly in Supercars

By

Sunday 1st November, 2020 - 4:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Rick Kelly celebrates with the Kelly Racing crew after winning at Winton in 2018 pic: AJP Photography

The key moments during Rick Kelly’s time leading up to and in Supercars.

2000 Australian Formula Ford Championship runner-up
2001 Australian Drivers’ Champion (Formula Holden)
2001 Supercars Championship debut as enduro driver at Kmart Racing; finishes 14th at Bathurst
2002 First full Supercars Championship season, with Holden Young Lions
2002 Supercars Rookie of the Year
2003 Moves to Kmart Racing
2003 First Bathurst 1000 win, with Greg Murphy
2004 First solo race win, in wet at Sydney Motorsport Park
2004 First Supercars pole, at Sandown 500
2004 Second Bathurst 1000 win, with Greg Murphy
2006 Second in Bathurst 1000, with Todd Kelly
2006 Wins Supercars Championship; title sealed in controversial final race at Phillip Island
2008 Wins last ever Supercars Championship race at Oran Park
2009 Establishes Kelly Racing with brother Todd
2010 Takes Kelly Racing’s first pole, at Winton
2011 Takes Kelly Racing’s first race win, at Hamilton
2012 Kelly Racing announces switch to Nissan with advent of Car of the Future (in 2013)
2015 First pole in Altima, at Hidden Valley
2016 Runner-up in Bathurst 12 Hour, in Nissan GT-R
2018 First race win in Altima, at Winton, at end of week in which Nissan confirms end of official Supercars involvement
2019 Kelly Racing announces switch to Ford Mustang in 2020
2020 Announces retirement from full-time driving

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com