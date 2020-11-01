GALLERY: Adelaide 500 highlights

Following news that Adelaide will no longer host Supercars racing, take a look back at 35 years of motorsport on the streets of the City of Churches.
Photography: Ross Gibb, Daniel Kalisz, AJ Photography, Dirk Klynsmith, Speedcafe.com, Adelaide 500 and supplied.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]