LATEST

TIMELINE: McLaughlin in Supercars > View

GALLERY: Piastri makes F1 testing debut with Renault > View

Hazelwood labels axing of Adelaide 500 ‘insulting’ > View

GALLERY: Constructing the Adelaide street circuit > View

F1 teams at odds over engine development freeze > View

Horner hints at Albon’s future with Red Bull > View

Williams boss shuts down driver change speculation > View

Alfa Romeo retain Raikkonen and Giovinazzi for 2021 > View

DJR, Ford begin preliminary Gen3 design work > View

OPINION: Never waste a good crisis > View

Coulthard responds to DJR departure > View

No full-time return for Coulthard at DJR in 2021 > View

Home » News » Supercars » TIMELINE: McLaughlin in Supercars

TIMELINE: McLaughlin in Supercars

By

Saturday 31st October, 2020 - 2:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott McLaughlin wins the 2018 Supercars Championship

The key moments during Scott McLaughlin’s time in Supercars.

2010 Announces maiden Super2 campaign with Stone Brothers Racing
2010 Misses Super2 Round 1 due to age, inexperience; contests two rounds of Mini Challenge
2010 Super2 debut at Queensland Raceway; stalls on front row of reverse grid race and is shunted
2011 NZV8s race win, at Taupo
2011 First Super2 race win, at Queensland Raceway
2012 Wins inaugural V8 SuperTourers (New Zealand) championship (overall)
2012 Switches from Stone Brothers Racing to Matt Stone Racing
2012 Supercars Championship debut as enduro co-driver to Tekno Autosports’ Jonathon Webb; finishes sixth at Bathurst
2012 Wins Super2 Series
2012 Late call-up for final race of Supercars Championship due to Alexandre Premat’s dehydration; finishes 17th
2012 Announced as full-time Garry Rogers Motorsport driver for 2013 Supercars Championship
2013 First top tier Supercars race win, at Albert Park
2013 First top tier Supercars race win for championship points, at Pukekohe
2014 ‘Gives it some jandal; to nab second from Jamie Whincup in Volvo Polestar Racing’s second race, in Adelaide
2014 First Supercars Championship pole, at Winton
2014 First points-paying race win for Volvo, at Wanneroo
2016 Bathurst 12 Hour Class B win (12th outright), with Earl Bamber and Stephen Grove
2016 Scandinavian Touring Car Championship cameo; runner-up n Race 1, taken out while third in Race 2
2016 DJR Team Penske confirms signing for following season
2016 Finishes third in Supercars Championship
2017 First win for DJRTP, at Albert Park
2017 First pole for DJRTP, at Symmons Plains
2017 First points-paying win for DJRTP, at Wanneroo
2017 Seven consecutive poles; in doing so, equals Whincup’s record for most poles in season (13)
2017 Bathurst 1000 pole with new Supercars outright lap record, a 2:03.8312s
2017 Misses out on championship after copping three penalties in ultra-dramatic final race of season
2018 First Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 podium (third, with Alexandre Premat)
2018 First Supercars Championship title
2019 Wins first six races he starts in practice; technically Not Classified in Race 5 at Albert Park due to bizarre crash on way to grid
2019 Six consecutive race wins, two shy of ATCC record
2019 17th race win of season, at Pukekohe, breaking Craig Lowndes’ 1996 record and a Team Penske record
2019 Bathurst 1000 pole with new Supercars outright lap record, a 2:03.3783s, which is later expunged
2019 First Bathurst 1000 win, with Premat
2019 Keeps Bathurst 1000 win despite ‘debriss’ incident
2019 Huge crash in qualifying session at Gold Coast 600
2019 Officially stripped of Bathurst pole after qualifying engine found in breach of regulations
2019 Seals championship an event early (unofficially) despite rear of grid start at Sandown due to Bathurst engine breach
2019 Announced fan-voted most popular driver during season finale, amid ongoing Bathurst fallout
2020 First IndyCar tests
2020 IndyCar race debut, at Indianapolis, announced; does not go ahead due to COVID-19
2020 New IndyCar race debut, at St Petersburg, announced
2020 Seals Supercars championship an event early (unofficially)
2020 Officially crowned drivers’ champion, the 10th such title for Dick Johnson Racing/DJRTP
2020 Full-time IndyCar drive and exit from Supercars (except enduros) announced
2020 IndyCar race debut; crashes out
2020 Completes Rookie Orientation at Indianapolis

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com