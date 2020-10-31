Renault Sport Academy driver and recently crowned FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri completed his Formula 1 test in a Renault R.S.18 this week in Bahrain.
TIMELINE: McLaughlin in Supercars > View
GALLERY: Piastri makes F1 testing debut with Renault > View
Hazelwood labels axing of Adelaide 500 ‘insulting’ > View
GALLERY: Constructing the Adelaide street circuit > View
F1 teams at odds over engine development freeze > View
Horner hints at Albon’s future with Red Bull > View
Williams boss shuts down driver change speculation > View
Alfa Romeo retain Raikkonen and Giovinazzi for 2021 > View
DJR, Ford begin preliminary Gen3 design work > View
OPINION: Never waste a good crisis > View
Coulthard responds to DJR departure > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]