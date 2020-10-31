LATEST

TIMELINE: McLaughlin in Supercars > View

GALLERY: Piastri makes F1 testing debut with Renault > View

Hazelwood labels axing of Adelaide 500 ‘insulting’ > View

GALLERY: Constructing the Adelaide street circuit > View

F1 teams at odds over engine development freeze > View

Horner hints at Albon’s future with Red Bull > View

Williams boss shuts down driver change speculation > View

Alfa Romeo retain Raikkonen and Giovinazzi for 2021 > View

DJR, Ford begin preliminary Gen3 design work > View

OPINION: Never waste a good crisis > View

Coulthard responds to DJR departure > View

No full-time return for Coulthard at DJR in 2021 > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Piastri makes F1 testing debut with Renault

GALLERY: Piastri makes F1 testing debut with Renault

By

Saturday 31st October, 2020 - 2:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Renault Sport Academy driver and recently crowned FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri completed his Formula 1 test in a Renault R.S.18 this week in Bahrain.

Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One - RS18 Bahrain RSA Test - Sakhir, Bahrain

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com