GALLERY: Constructing the Adelaide street circuit

Saturday 31st October, 2020 - 12:00pm

Look back at the streets of Adelaide in the mid-1980s as construction on the famed street circuit began.

Images courtesy of Bob Barnard, Project Manager of the circuit’s construction.

Base just before the last turn
Base on track at rear of pits
Base primed ready for asphalt in front of pit slab
Concreting pit building slab
Emergency vehicle access tunnel under turn 1
Everything in place
Final asphalt on Wakefield Road
Inside Timing
Installing Debris Fence
Pit Stand and building nearly done, TV booths in place
Pit Straight stand started
Race Control, Timing, and commentary
Starting base rock at entry to racecourse
Trial set up of barrier and fence in Humes yard

