Alfa Romeo retain Raikkonen and Giovinazzi for 2021

Alfa Romeo has re-signed Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for a third straight season together in Formula 1.

Both drivers made their respective Formula 1 debuts with the team formerly known as the Sauber F1 Team.

Now 41 years old, Raikkonen made his debut with the team in 2001 and returned in 2019 and next year will mark the 19th season for the 2007 world champion.

Giovinazzi, now 26 years old, made his first start in Formula 1 with the team in 2017 at the Australian Grand Prix, filling in for Pascal Wehrlein.

The Italian joined the team full-time in 2019, scoring a career-best fifth place in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

“Alfa Romeo Racing is more than a team to me, it is like a second family,” said Raikkonen.

“So many of the faces that were around me when I made my Formula 1 debut in 2001 are still here and the unique atmosphere of this team is what gives me that extra motivation to keep going in what will be my 19th season in the sport, next year.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in the team’s project and in what we feel we can achieve together. This is a team that values hard work over words and this fits well with my style: I am looking forward to next year and hopefully making some steps forward towards the front of the midfield with the team.”

The team currently lies eighth in the constructors’ championship going into the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend.

Giovinazzi said he still has a lot he would like to achieve with the team.

“Alfa Romeo Racing has been my home in Formula One for the last two seasons and I am happy this relationship can continue for one more year,” said the Italian.

“The team has put a lot of faith in me and I have done my best to repay this confidence with hard work and commitment: we have achieved some good results and I feel I have done my part to make the team progress, but the road ahead is still long and there is much more we want to achieve together.

“There will be a lot of continuity between this season and the next one, so everything we work on between now and the end of the year will already count for next, and we are ready to give it all we have.”

Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Team Principal added: “I am very pleased for the team to continue working with Kimi and Antonio for another season.

“Kimi is a driver who needs no introduction: his talent has been clear to everyone since 2001 and I still see the passion and motivation in him every time I see him at work.

“He can be trusted to deliver 100% of what the car can produce and he is a true leader for the people working around him.

“Antonio finished last year’s campaign strongly and he picked up where he left off and kept improving throughout 2020.

“From the track to the engineering briefings, Antonio has played a crucial role for our team and he has thoroughly deserved a new contract for 2021.

“His work ethic, commitment to the team and contagious enthusiasm are a huge asset for Alfa Romeo Racing.”