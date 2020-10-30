Supercars community reacts to Adelaide 500 demise

The Supercars community has been left reeling after the South Australian Tourism Commission announced the axing of the Adelaide 500.

Very sad to wake up to news of the Adelaide 500 getting axed. One of best events of the year. Some awesome memories over the years there. Made my debut, dropped an f bomb on live TV and won twice, made even better by the thousands of fans that would cheer you on each day! Sad 😢

The reason I wanted to be a supercar driver was because of the @adelaide500 ….. F U to the idiot who made this decision.

To the fans who have packed in the #adelaide500 for 21 years, you are the reason this event has become so special for so many.

If we've taken our last chequered flag at this world-class event, we thank you for being such an important part of the journey 💔 #VASC pic.twitter.com/xWrwIsXkE0

— Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) October 29, 2020