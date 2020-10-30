Rogers duo unveil Race Tasmania double-header

Garry and Barry Rogers have taken to social media to reveal details of two events set to kick off the TCR Australia Series in Tasmania early next year.

Symmons Plains and Baskerville are poised to host events across successive weekends from January 24.

The events will see the 2021 season opener for TCR Australia Series, S5000, Touring Car Masters, and Trams Am at the first event.

That will see proceedings kick of on Sunday, January 24 and run through to Australia Day on the Tuesday.

A quick turn around sees teams back in action at Baskerville hosting the TCR Tasmanian Challenge, demonstration laps for S5000 and a Tasmanian versus Mainland Trans Am competition.

Ticketing for the events has also been announced, though limited numbers are available as a result of COVID-19 restrictions placed on them.

According to the Rogers, that will see a crowd of just 5000 a day per event, with pit and paddock entry not guaranteed.