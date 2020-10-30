Coulthard responds to DJR departure

Fabian Coulthard has taken to social media in the wake of confirmation he will not return as a full-time driver to Dick Johnson Racing in 2021.

In a statement, Coulthard paid tribute to Scott McLaughlin, Roger Penske, Dick Johnson, and his crew.

“It has been an absolute honour to race for two of the greatest icons in motorsport; Roger Penske & Dick Johnson,” Coulthard wrote.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to have multiple race wins and stand on the podium on their behalf. A duo as great might never be seen again.

“Scott has been one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. He’s challenged me, beaten me, lost to me and taught me so much that I couldn’t learn from anyone else. I’m looking forward to watching all his successes in the future.

“Whilst I have had one heck of a time, I will not be driving at DJR full time in 2021. It’s been one incredible journey and the privilege will never be lost on me.

“I’m thankful to our partners who have so generously been a part of this journey both on the team and my personal behalf.

I’ve always been surrounded by workmates who’ve become friends, and always will be.”

Coulthard gave no indication of what his future in the Supercars Championship might hold.

The Kiwi is understood to be an option for Dick Johnson Racing as a co-driver should he not be able to secure a full-time drive.

“Whilst I’m not sure what is next on the cards for 2021, I’ve received incredible support from other drivers, teams, family, friends, and fans,” he continued.

“Thank you so much. It’s YOU that helps more than you realise and makes this time a little easier.

“Whilst I’m still away from home, spending time with Bec and the kids has been a good time to reflect, relax and take in all we achieved together at DJRTP, and what might be on the horizon for me and my little family.”