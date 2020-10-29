VIDEO: Piastri prepares for F1 debut with Renault

FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri previews his maiden hit-out with the Renault F1 Team in Bahrain.
We’re pleased to announce 3 of our #RenaultSportAcademy squad will drive the Renault R.S.18 at @BAH_Int_Circuit this month. The 4-day test will feature @FIAFormula3 Champion @OscarPiastri, 2020 @FIA_F2 race winners @lundgaardoff & @gyzhou_33.
👉https://t.co/GJwgCwJ9yg#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/lBAwbUKeRs
— Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) October 22, 2020
