LATEST

Kingshott prepares for biggest night of his speedway career > View

AlphaTauri retains Gasly for 2021 > View

Edwards: Waters ‘definitely’ a 2021 championship contender > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo talks about life and how he stays race fit > View

Queensland Police continues investigating Bathurst arrivals > View

Randle may have to wait for Supercars Championship seat > View

Wanneroo highly flexible about Supercars return > View

Kelly helped Heimgartner rise to a new level > View

Super3 season called, no series winner > View

Todd Kelly: Replacing Rick ‘a big task’ > View

VIDEO: Mick Ritter's first taste of Formula Ford > View

Tasmania sets NSW reopening date > View

Home » News » Speedway » Kingshott prepares for biggest night of his speedway career

Kingshott prepares for biggest night of his speedway career

Wade Aunger

By

Thursday 29th October, 2020 - 10:45am

Share:

LinkedIn

Dayne Kingshott tests the TEH Krikke Motorsport sprintcar pic: Richard Hathaway Photography

Former Australian Speedcar Champion Dayne Kingshott is preparing for the biggest moment of his Speedway career when he takes the reins of the iconic TEH Krikke Motorsport sprintcar at the Perth Motorplex’s season opener on Saturday night.

The talented Bunbury wheeler has been given the dream shot to drive for long-time family friends the Krikke family after Covid 19 border restrictions made it unlikely that regular KMS driver Kerry Madsen will be able to return to Australia from his current duties in the US.

“Obviously the landscape of the Australian Sprintcar industry has changed in 2020,” KMS principal Ryan Krikke told Speedcafe.com.

“With the idea of national travel for our team being extremely unlikely, coupled with the fact that we don’t know if and when Kerry (Madsen) can return from the USA to Australia we had to look at localising our program and remaining based in WA.”

Kingshott, who has also been sponsored by the Krikke family’s auto sales interests through his Speedcar career, was an easy choice for the KMS team.

“We’re putting no pressure on Dayne at all,” said Krikke.

“We completely understand that this is a steep learning curve for him and that it’s about getting acclimated with the car and the totally different feel to that of his Speedcar.”

Kingshott sees the opportunity with Krikke Motorsport as a lifeline for his career.

“I was basically done,” admits Kingshott.

“We were parking the Speedcar and accepting that I’d be a spectator for the foreseeable future when Ryan (Krikke) offered me the chance to drive for one of the best teams in the world.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s a dream shot.”

Though he lacks experience in sprintcar competition, Kingshott does have one ace up his sleeve.

KMS crew chief Matt Cochrane is one of Kingshott’s closest friends and was his Speedcar crew chief for many years.

“The chemistry that Matt has always had with Dayne will be a valuable tool in getting Dayne up to speed,” said Krikke.

“We feel confident that it won’t take him long to get comfortable in the car.”

The 2020/2021 Perth Motorplex season kicks off with the Shannon’s Power Palooza this Saturday night.

Dayne Kingshott pic: Richard Hathaway Photography

More Speedway News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com